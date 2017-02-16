Women's prison escapee returns to Montana

The woman who is accused of escaping from the Montana Women's Prison last year is back in Montana.

According the Montana Department of Corrections website, Christina Becker was returned to the women's prison on Wednesday.

Becker was arrested last month in Portland, Oregon.

According to representatives with the women's prison, Becker was assigned to the prison garden maintenance crew.

They say Becker left the prison in May 2016 over the garden's perimeter fence.

She was originally serving a five-year sentence for drug charges and escape for walking away from a pre-release center.