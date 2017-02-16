Montana legislator says hospital prices are out of control

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislator is seeking to impose price controls on hospitals and place them under the authority of the state's Public Service Commission.



Democratic Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman told the House Human Services Committee on Wednesday that hospitals now have a virtual monopoly. He wants the PSC to review any increases in pricing.



Montana Hospital Association Vice President Bob Olsen pointedly denied hospitals were "ripping off consumers." He says Montana hospital prices rank among the lowest in the country.



Woods is seeking to fix hospital prices according to reimbursements set by the federal Medicare program. Nonprofit hospitals could charge 138 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate for medical procedures and other services. For-profits hospitals would be allowed to charge 150 percent.

