'Day Without Immigrants' protest closes many US restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Immigrants around the country have been staying home from work and school today, hoping to demonstrate their importance to America's economy and its way of life. And many businesses closed in solidarity -- or because of a shortage of workers.



The boycott -- called A Day Without Immigrants -- was aimed squarely at President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration.



Fine restaurants in the nation's capital and in New York closed for the day, as did grocery stores, food trucks and taco joints in Chicago, Boston and elsewhere. And even a coffee shop in the U.S. Senate was closed as employees didn't show up for work.



Organizers appealed to immigrants from all walks of life to take part, but the effects were felt most strongly in the restaurant industry. It's long been a first step up the economic ladder for newcomers to America with its many jobs for cooks, dishwashers and servers.



The day's activities included rallies in several cities. A Bolivian woman who now lives in northern Virginia, Marcela Ardaya-Vargas, pulled her son out of school to take him to a march in Washington. She says she told him that "today he was going to learn about immigration."



