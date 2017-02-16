Missing Billings child found safe

UPDATE: According to the Billings Police Department, Jeremy has been found safe.

Billings Police is asking for your help in finding a missing child.

Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Urbanski left for school around 8:00a.m. but didn't arrive.

They say he lives in the area of Bitteroot School and left his home riding a bike.

Police say Urbanski is about five feet, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a “HiMark” orange hunting jacket, jeans, and riding a black BMX style 20” bike.

Anyone with information on where Jeremy is or have seen him is asked to call Billings Police at 657-8200 or 657-8460.