CPR Saturday offers free CPR training course

If you ever wanted to learn how to perform CPR you can learn this weekend.

Billings Clinic is offering free CPR classes on Saturday at the Mansfield Health Education Center.

Classes will be offered throughout the day between 8:00a.m. And 2:00p.m.

There will also be certification courses at 8:30 and 11:00a.m. There is a cost of $40.00 for those courses.

To register for a class click on the following link: www.billingsclinic.org/classes

Or call Billings Clinic at 255-8410.