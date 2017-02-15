Billings dog takes home prize in Westminster Dog Show

Little Ricky Ricardo just won "Best of Breed" for Labrador retrievers in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Monday morning.

Ricky is a black lab and his owners Jeleen and Paul Guttenberg raised him right here in Billings.

Paul said in 2015 Ricky placed 18th for best in the country in competition, then won third prize in 2016.

His high ranking last year earned him a spot in the Westminster Dog Club and this year, he took home best in breed.