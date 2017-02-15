Billings dog takes home prize in Westminster Dog Show

A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.
The showcase of homes starts this Saturday. One of the homes featured is the student-built home.
A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.
The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.
A morning editorial published in the Billings Gazette has captured Senator Steve Daines' attention.
From the General Election, to the School Election and now the Congressional Election, voters have had a lot of information to process.
With the election just a week away, many voters may still be deciding who they want to vote for.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
In January, Esteban Santiago shot and killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
The Billings Parks and Recreation hosts Arbor Day today for more than 475 students.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
