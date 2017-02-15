The Rex Restaurant closes its doors

After over 34 years of service, The Rex Restaurant Bar & Grill has closed its doors with seemingly no warning.

The historic Rex Restaurant shut down today, but many hungry patrons didn't find out until they walked up to the door.

One long-time Rex fan says they had the best onion rings in town. Another woman says she owns a business down the street and it has been a pleasure working next to The Rex and she is sad to see it close.

On the door, management left a note reading in part:

"The Rex is closing with a sale anticipated. The ownership and all our staff, past and present, would like to thank the Billings community for their tremendous support over the past 34 years."

The note ends saying they hope the restaurant will reopen soon with new ownership.

Owner Gene Burgad, who has owned the restaurant for almost 35 years, said he anticipates The Rex will reopen in a few weeks.

However, he said he's not sure if the new owner will reopen with the same name.