Thinking pink: proposed bill would legalize pink safety gear for hunters

When it comes to big game hunting, some state legislators are thinking pink.

Senate Bill 237 is still in its early stages, but if it passes, it'll allow big game hunters in Montana to choose between the classic hunter orange - or hunter pink, also called blaze pink.

It's similar to a Wisconsin bill passed last year, which was the first of its kind to allow fluorescent pink as an option for hunters.

Supporters say if the bill passes here, it would provide another safe color option and make the sport more inviting. Opponents say the idea is insulting to women, even sexist.

But walk through the aisles of many sporting goods stores, and you’ll already see tons of pink camo clothes and gear - presumably geared towards women who hunt.

Big Bear store manager Keith Gebo says in the past few decades, he's witnessed the industry increasingly focus on female hunters. He says in his mind, legalizing pink isn’t sexist, merely a reflection of what companies have been doing for years.

“Now they are being specifically targeted by the manufacturers with products that are geared just for women," Gebo said. "Nobody is forcing anyone to use pink, wear pink, buy pink, but it’s definitely targeted for women.”

Sen. Jennifer Fielder agrees. The Montana lawmaker and hunter submitted the idea for the bill to the Senate Fish and Game committee.

She told Wake Up Montana by phone her main priority is hunter safety, and her goals have been misconstrued so far. She says the bill's purpose has been represented as a fashion statement, and it's simply not true.

Sen. Fielder says since most hunting clothes for women are pink, legalizing the color would provide another proven, safe option for hunters of all kinds.

"The fact is women are shaped differently than men," she told KFBB in an email. "Clothing designed to fit female hunters not only looks and feels better, it improves our athletic mobility in the field… and when hiking in rough, often slippery and steep, terrain with loaded rifle in hand, unfettered athletic mobility matters. Trips, slips, and hang ups caused by layers of bulky, wrong-fitting men’s clothing are not only an inconvenience, but a legitimate safety concern as well."

Female hunters have mixed opinions.

“Pink’s not my go-to color, it’s not my favorite color," said gun counter salesman and hunter Nancy Resnikoff.

She says she prefers other colors like orange, blue and green. In fact, she’s even marked out the pink in her camo before with a Sharpie.

But Resnikoff says the idea is worth it if it helps attract more female hunters.

"I understand there are gonna be girls that love the color," she said. "And if it gets a girl to hunt out there with her mom, out there with her dad, more power to it.”

Sen. Fielder says the committee considered other color options but decided other industries had already capitalized on colors like neon yellow.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee has a hearing on blaze pink Thursday at the State Capitol at 3 p.m. It is open to the public, and comments are welcome. The committee will also be considering the Right to Hunt bill (SB236) during the same meeting.