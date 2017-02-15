"Shoot it!" Heart Butte and Great Falls Central Catholic going viral for special show of sportsmanship

People are calling it an "awesome show of true sportsmanship."

Pat Armstrong Jr. posted a Facebook video on Monday, and it already has hundreds of shares and thousands of views. Here's why he says it's so special:

Awesome show of true sportsmanship by the Heart Butte warriors boys basketball team. An athlete from the Great Falls Central Catholic School with Down Syndrome ...scored on a 3 pointer. He finished the game with 5 points. Not to leave out GFC team, by taking a forfeit because of a game that had to be postponed due to weather, they excepted a loss to heart Butte but as another true good sportsmanship gesture they sent their JV team to play Heart Butte so they could celebrate senior night as a custom with all schools to pay tribute and send their seniors out with recognition. Truly an awesome feeling to bare witness to true sportsmanship displayed by both schools. Good luck to all the teams this weekend at the 10C District tournaments.

Kiernan Treptow is that player in the video. His mom later commented on the post, writing: