War dog memorial funds raised

A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.
The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.
A morning editorial published in the Billings Gazette has captured Senator Steve Daines' attention.
From the General Election, to the School Election and now the Congressional Election, voters have had a lot of information to process.
With the election just a week away, many voters may still be deciding who they want to vote for.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
In January, Esteban Santiago shot and killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.
The Billings Career Center donated a van today to a local non-profit organization helping veterans.
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
On Tuesday night firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2400 block of 11th Ave. N. shortly before 9pm. Neighbors say they heard some sort of explosion. At this hour it's not clear what caused the fire but the Battalion Chief on the scene tells us the fire started in a closet downstairs. No injuries have been reported.
Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand.
It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom.
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.
Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.
KHQ.COM - Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.
KELLOGG, Idaho - There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.
Tri-Cities native Tavia Morse-Salvadalena knows about Lyme Disease all too well - because she has it.
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's May and that means people throughout the nation are digging into their winter piles and deciding what to sell and what to keep. Spring cleaning has been part of American culture for generations, but it's taken on new meaning as baby boomers age out. More and more people are left with the daunting task of cleaning out their parents' old homes.
Living in a desert region, tumbleweeds are just a part of life. However, one local city got creative in getting rid of them.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
