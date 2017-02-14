Residents in Worland return to their homes - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Residents in Worland return to their homes

By KULR-8 News Staff
WORLAND, Wyo. -

Worland residents are being allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated over the weekend because of flooding.
    
The process of assessing damage also began Tuesday.
    
City officials were helping to make sure homes and businesses were structurally safe and utilities were functioning properly.
    
Residents of more than 100 homes were forced to leave on Saturday when the Bighorn River topped its banks because of rapidly melting snow and ice jams.

