Heart Gallery at Rimrock Mall unveils it's new look to attract m - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Heart Gallery at Rimrock Mall unveils it's new look to attract more adoptive families

BILLINGS, Mont. -

It's been eight years to the day since the Heart Gallery made it's debut at Rimrock Mall. After all these years, it's still a tool to see the foster care kids who have waited the longest to find a family.

All five kids that are featured on the Heart Gallery gave permission to have their stories shared. The kids I spoke with this morning say they hope this helps them find a family.

The Heart Gallery highlights photographic portraits of children and teens living in Yellowstone County's foster homes. Since the gallery first unveiled in 2009, it's been run down so it a face lift was needed.

Child Permanency Advocate with Lutheran Social Services of Montana, Diana Tolstedt hopes this will attract more potential adoptive families. She says she's also trying to help push a bill that will give foster kids more rights while in the system.

"They need to be kids they only have one childhood so as long as they're in care, you know, you have to have safety things in place, but I think the more we can make it that they experience life like other kids cause I think that's really important for them," she said.

Lawmakers say this House Bill 351 would allow foster children 14- years and older to be involved in this process.

