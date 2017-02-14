Montana lawmakers hope to pass a bill that allows teachers to ca - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana lawmakers hope to pass a bill that allows teachers to carry guns

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Could guns like these soon be carried on the person of teachers in public school classrooms? One Montana lawmaker is hopeful that will soon be the case.

Republican Representative Seth Berglee of Joliet argues his bill would allow school employees to "defend and protect" students.

The proposed bill would allow faculty members who hold valid conceal carry permits to bring a concealed weapon into to school. As might expect the debate is a lively one on social media.

A parade of parents and educators told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that guns on campuses could lead to tragic consequences. One the people testifying was former Fergus High School Vice Principal John Moffatt, who was shot in 1986 when a student opened fired.

On Facebook, one woman says says no, and is concerned school staff could also lose their tempers, and aren't trained professionals. She adds she'd rather see armed security.

Another comment says no as well because having a concealed carry permit doesn't mean appropriate and updated training. On the other side of the argument, many are saying yes if there's sufficient training.

KULR-8 spoke with a local man today. He like many others feels this is a good move for lawmakers to make.

"Basically the violence that happens in schools, it's just so random, you know, I think teachers should be able to be armed so they can protect the kids and themselves," Bob Tambo said.

He adds that he wants rules and regulations in place so kids wouldn't have access to the firearms.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:40:01 GMT

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • 20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    Wednesday, May 18 2016 10:50 AM EDT2016-05-18 14:50:56 GMT

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

  • Sinkholes form in Shepherd road

    Sinkholes form in Shepherd road

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:09:33 GMT

    A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.

    A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

  • Laurel community helps traveler find his dog

    Laurel community helps traveler find his dog

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:54:17 GMT

    The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.

    The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman found dead in hotel room

    Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman found dead in hotel room

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:28:39 GMT

    Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."

    Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."