Montana panel considers letting school workers carry guns

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislator says schools would be safer if school employees with concealed weapons permits were allowed to bring their weapons to campus.



Republican Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet argues that his bill would allow school employees to "defend and protect" students.



But a parade of parents and educators told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that guns on campuses could lead to tragic consequences. Among those testifying was John Moffatt, who was shot in 1986 when a student opened fire at Fergus High School in Lewistown, where Moffatt was the vice principal. A substitute teacher was killed.



According to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, there have been at least 215 school shootings in the United States since 2013.

