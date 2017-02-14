Bill proposed to crack down on people trying to pass pet off as service animal

It is not uncommon to see service animals accompanying their owners to a restaurant or the movie theater.

It's becoming even more common because of vests available for purchase online to disguise any animal to look like they're on the job.

Representative Denley Loge is presenting a bill this session that will crack down on those whose pets are not actually trained service dogs.

The bill would allow businesses and establishments to ask pet owners whether their dog is accompanying them because of a disability and what task the dog is trained to perform.

Someone who's caught trying to pass their pet off as a service animal, could face a misdemeanor of up to $500.

And that person may be required to perform community service for an organization that advocates for people with disabilities.