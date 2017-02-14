Wyoming flood fighting efforts

In January, Esteban Santiago shot and killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.
The Billings Career Center donated a van today to a local non-profit organization helping veterans.
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
On Tuesday night firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2400 block of 11th Ave. N. shortly before 9pm. Neighbors say they heard some sort of explosion. At this hour it's not clear what caused the fire but the Battalion Chief on the scene tells us the fire started in a closet downstairs. No injuries have been reported.
We now know the identity of the man who Billings police say charged them firing a handgun on the Rims resulting in police returning fire and killing him. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms the man was 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.
Sheriff Mike Linder said all Montana law enforcement officers are a family, and incidents like this affect not only them but the communities they serve.
A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand.
It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom.
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.
Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.
KHQ.COM - Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.
KELLOGG, Idaho - There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.
Tri-Cities native Tavia Morse-Salvadalena knows about Lyme Disease all too well - because she has it.
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's May and that means people throughout the nation are digging into their winter piles and deciding what to sell and what to keep. Spring cleaning has been part of American culture for generations, but it's taken on new meaning as baby boomers age out. More and more people are left with the daunting task of cleaning out their parents' old homes.
Living in a desert region, tumbleweeds are just a part of life. However, one local city got creative in getting rid of them.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
We now know the identity of the man who Billings police say charged them firing a handgun on the Rims resulting in police returning fire and killing him. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms the man was 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.
