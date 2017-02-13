Musselshell River flooding in Roundup has passed - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Musselshell River flooding in Roundup has passed

Posted: Updated:
ROUNDUP, Mont. -

Flash flooding continued to be a problem through the weekend and into today.

Musselshell County DES Director Adam Carson says the water levels on Musselshell river has gone down several feet since this weekend's flooding.

Carson says Musselshell River started at a one foot flow, but Saturday it peaked at seven feet. It's since dropped down to three feet.

He says the flood waters have left the county and now the main flow ice jams are heading towards Mosby. Carson says for everyone one foot of ice it takes three feet of water to float the ice blocks and move them.

"There's actually a lot of water needed to actually pick that back up and move it, so as it comes down the river and hit a diversion dam. The ice would stop there and it'd have to build up enough and that's when it starts to spill out to the fields and flood those areas," he said.

Carson says the little snow that's left is slowly melting. He doesn't believe it will contribute to additional flooding.

