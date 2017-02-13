Next Capitol Christmas tree to come from Kootenai forest

NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
An appellate attorney for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez says he believes it is still uncertain as to whether Hernandez took his own life.
Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at a Florida airport following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights. Broward Sheriff's officials tell ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers. CBS News reports nine flight...
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.
A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.
Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand.
It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom.
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.
Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.
KHQ.COM - Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.
KELLOGG, Idaho - There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.
Tri-Cities native Tavia Morse-Salvadalena knows about Lyme Disease all too well - because she has it.
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's May and that means people throughout the nation are digging into their winter piles and deciding what to sell and what to keep. Spring cleaning has been part of American culture for generations, but it's taken on new meaning as baby boomers age out. More and more people are left with the daunting task of cleaning out their parents' old homes.
Living in a desert region, tumbleweeds are just a part of life. However, one local city got creative in getting rid of them.
In 2016, Americans spent $457 billion on vacations. One index reports the average vacation costs about $1,600. Wouldn't it be great if that vacation could pay for itself?
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Authorities investigating the scene where a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning,
Following the death of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, Montana lawmakers are extending their condolences.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
For nearly a century, Helena’s Vigilante Parade has been celebrated every spring in the capitol city. “It's the oldest high school parade in the nation. It’s 93 years old this year and they celebrate the historical components of the area around Montana and Helena specifically,” said Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools But the tradition is under scrutiny because of what some are calling a culturally insensitive display. Some feel that...
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Aquatic Death and Homicidal Drowning is the newest course that the Sheriff's Office is hosting.
Aquatic Death and Homicidal Drowning is the newest course that the Sheriff's Office is hosting.