Next Capitol Christmas tree to come from Kootenai forest

Next Capitol Christmas tree to come from Kootenai forest

By Associated Press
PHOTO: The United States Capitol Building Christmas Tree, Photo Date: December 2014 PHOTO: The United States Capitol Building Christmas Tree, Photo Date: December 2014

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Kootenai National Forest in northwestern Montana has been selected to provide the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.
    
The tree must be between 60 and 85 feet tall and a species that represents Montana. It also must be accessible to the crane and semi-truck that will be used to remove the tree in November.
    
It will be hauled across the country and displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
    
In 2008, a fir tree selected from the Bitterroot National Forest, was displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
    
The 2016 Capitol Christmas tree came from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.

