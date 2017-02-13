Next Capitol Christmas tree to come from Kootenai forest

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Kootenai National Forest in northwestern Montana has been selected to provide the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.



The tree must be between 60 and 85 feet tall and a species that represents Montana. It also must be accessible to the crane and semi-truck that will be used to remove the tree in November.



It will be hauled across the country and displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.



In 2008, a fir tree selected from the Bitterroot National Forest, was displayed at the U.S. Capitol.



The 2016 Capitol Christmas tree came from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.

