Jackson Hole resort reopens after losing power for 5 days

Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand.
It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom.
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.
Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online.
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.
KHQ.COM - Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.
KELLOGG, Idaho - There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.
Tri-Cities native Tavia Morse-Salvadalena knows about Lyme Disease all too well - because she has it.
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's May and that means people throughout the nation are digging into their winter piles and deciding what to sell and what to keep. Spring cleaning has been part of American culture for generations, but it's taken on new meaning as baby boomers age out. More and more people are left with the daunting task of cleaning out their parents' old homes.
Living in a desert region, tumbleweeds are just a part of life. However, one local city got creative in getting rid of them.
Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.
North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
