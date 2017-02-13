Jackson Hole resort reopens after losing power for 5 days - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Jackson Hole resort reopens after losing power for 5 days

By Associated Press

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) - Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is ready for skiers once again after regaining power.
    
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2kjumR2) that the resort is scheduled to reopen the lifts, gondolas and Aerial Tram on Monday after shutting down Tuesday due to a power outage. The entire mountain is scheduled to open for skiing at 9 a.m., along with most other Village businesses.
    
Heavy snow and winds knocked down 17 Lower Valley Energy electric transmission towers Tuesday night. The resort remained closed for five days during a traditionally busy time.
    
Mountain Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole did not provide an estimate of how many skiers would have been on the mountain during the time the resort was closed, but acknowledged that this is peak season and getting the mountain running again is important.
    
___
    
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

