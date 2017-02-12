The melt is on in the Magic City

On Tuesday night firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2400 block of 11th Ave. N. shortly before 9pm. Neighbors say they heard some sort of explosion. At this hour it's not clear what caused the fire but the Battalion Chief on the scene tells us the fire started in a closet downstairs. No injuries have been reported.
We now know the identity of the man who Billings police say charged them firing a handgun on the Rims resulting in police returning fire and killing him. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms the man was 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.
Sheriff Mike Linder said all Montana law enforcement officers are a family, and incidents like this affect not only them but the communities they serve.
A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Sunday marked Mother's Day and Mother Nature gifted us all with plenty of sunshine to enjoy the day with the wonderful women who helped raise us.
According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.
A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.
