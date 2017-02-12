The melt is on in the Magic City - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

The melt is on in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. -

This weekend it's been so nice to be able to have your jackets unzipped and start seeing grass again.

It's been a complete 180 from what the weather was just a few days ago. In some parts of Montana, KULR-8 reported Friday of flooding issues, but in Billings, people are out enjoying the nice weather.

Even with puddles and slush, that's not stopping Erin Hilliard or her kids from enjoying the last days of winter.

"It's nice and tolerant to be out in the sun but the roads are just as terrible kind of it's just dirty, slushy and it kind of throws the vehicle around," she said.

We also put a call into fish wildlife and parks, Bob Gibson says the animals are loving the warmer weather.

The only concern is the change in stream flows that can mess with the Rainbow Trout from spawning.

