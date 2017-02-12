Rocky Mountain Women Fall to Montana Western on Late Three

SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0

After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.

SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.

SPOKANE, Wash.— With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.

by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State used 12 hits to post a 7-3 victory over No. 28 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon, clinching its fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995. WSU (24-22, 10-13 Pac-12) saw four players record multiple-hit games led by sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez with three hits and two runs scored. Junior designated hitter Blake Clanton had two hits including his third homer of the season. Junior outfi...