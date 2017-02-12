Rocky Mountain Women Fall to Montana Western on Late Three - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rocky Mountain Women Fall to Montana Western on Late Three

Posted: Updated:

The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears women's basketball team led Montana Western by 14 points in the second half, but a late Taylor Howlett three pointer gave the Bulldogs a 67-64 win. On the men's side, the Bears got the win 80-72.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Argo Minute: Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark

    Argo Minute: Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:39:46 GMT
    This week's Argo Minute features men's lacrosse players Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark. The duo answered eleven questions correctly.
    This week's Argo Minute features men's lacrosse players Nico Petrucci & Chase Clark. The duo answered eleven questions correctly.

  • Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:57:48 GMT

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

  • Montana to Take On Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to Take On Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:38:35 GMT

    The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night. 

    The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night. 

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

  • Gonzaga to pause WCC title race to play Washington State

    Gonzaga to pause WCC title race to play Washington State

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0

    Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0

  • Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:57:48 GMT

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    •   