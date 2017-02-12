MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament Final Highlights and Results

AA - 103 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaac Romero of Helena

2nd Place - Trevin Welzien of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

3rd Place - Hunter Rush of Flathead (Kalispell)

4th Place - Alejandra Madrid of Billings Senior

5th Place - Easton Shupe of Great Falls

6th Place - Tilynne Vasquez of Flathead (Kalispell)

1st Place Match

Isaac Romero (Helena) 25-3, So. over Trevin Welzien (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 26-6, Fr. (Dec 4-0).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Rush (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-3, Sr. over Alejandra Madrid (Billings Senior) 15-7, So. (Fall 1:48).

5th Place Match

Easton Shupe (Great Falls) 15-9, Fr. over Tilynne Vasquez (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-7, Fr. (Dec 6-3).



AA - 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Leif Schroeder of Bozeman

2nd Place - Bryce Shaffer of Flathead (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Sterling Quinn of Bozeman

4th Place - Tyler Coddington of Helena Capital

5th Place - Tyler Casey of Butte High School

6th Place - Bridger Lamb of Billings Skyview

1st Place Match

Leif Schroeder (Bozeman) 24-0, Fr. over Bryce Shaffer (Flathead (Kalispell)) 15-4, Sr. (MD 11-1).

3rd Place Match

Sterling Quinn (Bozeman) 13-6, So. over Tyler Coddington (Helena Capital) 19-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

Tyler Casey (Butte High School) 23-13, Sr. over Bridger Lamb (Billings Skyview) 15-10, Jr. (Fall 4:33).



AA - 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Charlie Klepps of Billings Senior

2nd Place - Nick Kunz of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Chance McLane of Bozeman

4th Place - Cody DeVall of Flathead (Kalispell)

5th Place - Austin Murphy of Helena

6th Place - Gabe Tierney of Butte High School

1st Place Match

Charlie Klepps (Billings Senior) 21-0, Jr. over Nick Kunz (Helena Capital) 28-2, Sr. (MD 13-5).

3rd Place Match

Chance McLane (Bozeman) 23-7, So. over Cody DeVall (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-10, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Austin Murphy (Helena) 25-9, Jr. over Gabe Tierney (Butte High School) 23-16, Jr. (Dec 10-5).



AA - 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bjorn Schroeder of Bozeman

2nd Place - Brayden Schwalbe of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Douglas Swanson of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

4th Place - Reece Eckley of Missoula Sentinel

5th Place - Tanner Russell of Flathead (Kalispell)

6th Place - Tyler Vetter of Butte High School

1st Place Match

Bjorn Schroeder (Bozeman) 19-0, Sr. over Brayden Schwalbe (Billings Skyview) 14-3, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Douglas Swanson (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 20-8, Fr. over Reece Eckley (Missoula Sentinel) 13-11, So. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

Tanner Russell (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-5, Fr. over Tyler Vetter (Butte High School) 22-9, Sr. (Dec 15-11).



AA - 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jahzriel Peak of Billings Senior

2nd Place - Trae Vasquez of Flathead (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Devin Crawford of Helena

4th Place - Josh Macy of Billings Skyview

5th Place - Caleb James of Bozeman

6th Place - Luke Joy of Missoula Sentinel

1st Place Match

Jahzriel Peak (Billings Senior) 16-7, So. over Trae Vasquez (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-1, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

3rd Place Match

Devin Crawford (Helena) 24-8, So. over Josh Macy (Billings Skyview) 16-6, Fr. (Dec 2-1).

5th Place Match

Caleb James (Bozeman) 20-7, Sr. over Luke Joy (Missoula Sentinel) 4-5, So. (Fall 0:23).



AA - 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Justin Gibson of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Kai Stewart of Great Falls Cmr

3rd Place - Kyle Gordon of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

4th Place - Beau King of Missoula Sentinel

5th Place - Willie Anderson of Butte High School

6th Place - Nick Manion of Bozeman

1st Place Match

Justin Gibson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 23-5, Sr. over Kai Stewart (Great Falls Cmr) 19-1, So. (SV-1 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Gordon (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-4, Jr. over Beau King (Missoula Sentinel) 15-10, So. (SV-1 8-6).

5th Place Match

Willie Anderson (Butte High School) 18-12, Sr. over Nick Manion (Bozeman) 12-13, Sr. (Dec 3-2).



AA - 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jace Rhodes of Billings West

2nd Place - Kadin Schonsberg of Butte High School

3rd Place - KJ Swanson of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

4th Place - Kenyon Fretwell of Flathead (Kalispell)

5th Place - Austin Carothers of Billings Skyview

6th Place - Travis Schulte of Helena Capital

1st Place Match

Jace Rhodes (Billings West) 20-0, So. over Kadin Schonsberg (Butte High School) 27-8, Sr. (Fall 4:44).

3rd Place Match

KJ Swanson (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 26-2, Sr. over Kenyon Fretwell (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-7, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Austin Carothers (Billings Skyview) 9-3, Jr. over Travis Schulte (Helena Capital) 20-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).



AA - 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordan Komac of Great Falls

2nd Place - Payton Hume of Flathead (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Jack Murphy of Helena Capital

4th Place - Jett Rebish of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

5th Place - Keegan Mulhill of Bozeman

6th Place - Stormee Kipp of Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart

1st Place Match

Jordan Komac (Great Falls) 27-1, Jr. over Payton Hume (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Jack Murphy (Helena Capital) 19-7, Sr. over Jett Rebish (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-9, Fr. (Dec 5-4).

5th Place Match

Keegan Mulhill (Bozeman) 22-5, Jr. over Stormee Kipp (Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-5, Jr. (Fall 2:54).



AA - 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Manibusan of Helena

2nd Place - Brock Bushfield of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Dalton Macy of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Shamus Bartmess of Helena Capital

5th Place - Snyder CJ of Helena Capital

6th Place - Ryder Norris of Helena

1st Place Match

Noah Manibusan (Helena) 25-2, Sr. over Brock Bushfield (Billings Skyview) 20-1, Jr. (Dec 8-6).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Macy (Billings Skyview) 19-8, Jr. over Shamus Bartmess (Helena Capital) 19-12, Sr. (Dec 10-3).

5th Place Match

Snyder CJ (Helena Capital) 19-13, Sr. over Ryder Norris (Helena) 5-4, Jr. (Fall 2:40).



AA - 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase Short of Great Falls

2nd Place - Jake Malchuski of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Tucker Nadeau of Flathead (Kalispell)

4th Place - Brenner Bushfield of Billings Skyview

5th Place - Joel Clark of Helena

6th Place - Colby Martin of Flathead (Kalispell)

1st Place Match

Chase Short (Great Falls) 25-1, Sr. over Jake Malchuski (Billings Skyview) 17-4, Sr. (Dec 8-4).

3rd Place Match

Tucker Nadeau (Flathead (Kalispell)) 27-4, Jr. over Brenner Bushfield (Billings Skyview) 12-9, Fr. (MD 11-3).

5th Place Match

Joel Clark (Helena) 24-12, Sr. over Colby Martin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-4, So. (Fall 0:37).



AA - 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Schrull of Helena

2nd Place - Brandon Cooper of Bozeman

3rd Place - Finn VaughanKraska of Bozeman

4th Place - Kory Broussard of Helena Capital

5th Place - Hunter Wellcome of Flathead (Kalispell)

6th Place - Max Sechena of Great Falls Cmr

1st Place Match

Hayden Schrull (Helena) 29-0, Sr. over Brandon Cooper (Bozeman) 20-7, Jr. (MD 9-0).

3rd Place Match

Finn VaughanKraska (Bozeman) 20-7, Sr. over Kory Broussard (Helena Capital) 24-13, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Hunter Wellcome (Flathead (Kalispell)) 15-9, Jr. over Max Sechena (Great Falls Cmr) 15-7, Sr. (For.).



AA - 205 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bryar Newbary of Missoula Sentinel

2nd Place - Rylan Moldenhauer of Great Falls

3rd Place - Matt Gash-Gilder of Flathead (Kalispell)

4th Place - Cullen Roll of Billings Senior

5th Place - Seth Jensen of Helena Capital

6th Place - Tony Walter of Great Falls Cmr

1st Place Match

Bryar Newbary (Missoula Sentinel) 9-0, Jr. over Rylan Moldenhauer (Great Falls) 16-4, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

3rd Place Match

Matt Gash-Gilder (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-3, Sr. over Cullen Roll (Billings Senior) 14-4, Sr. (Fall 3:27).

5th Place Match

Seth Jensen (Helena Capital) 20-8, So. over Tony Walter (Great Falls Cmr) 6-4, Jr. (Dec 7-0).



AA - 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jeff Queer of Butte High School

2nd Place - Levi Malcolm of Billings West

3rd Place - Michael Lee of Flathead (Kalispell)

4th Place - Carson Shuman of Helena Capital

5th Place - J.J Ellis of Billings Skyview

6th Place - Jarret Leinwand of Billings Senior

1st Place Match

Jeff Queer (Butte High School) 28-1, Jr. over Levi Malcolm (Billings West) 13-5, So. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Michael Lee (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-4, Jr. over Carson Shuman (Helena Capital) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 2:02).

5th Place Match

J.J Ellis (Billings Skyview) 14-11, Sr. over Jarret Leinwand (Billings Senior) 13-6, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).



A - 103 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quin Reno of Havre

2nd Place - Cameron Pleninger of Havre

3rd Place - Walker Dyer of Frenchtown

4th Place - Kedrick Baker of Polson

5th Place - Braxton Scheeler of Custer Co. (Miles City)

6th Place - Roy Russell of Butte Central

1st Place Match

Quin Reno (Havre) 35-5, Fr. over Cameron Pleninger (Havre) 29-6, . (Fall 3:59).

3rd Place Match

Walker Dyer (Frenchtown) 21-1, Fr. over Kedrick Baker (Polson) 12-7, Fr. (Dec 13-7).

5th Place Match

Braxton Scheeler (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-18, Fr. over Roy Russell (Butte Central) 9-6, Jr. (Fall 0:39).



A - 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Bibler of Frenchtown

2nd Place - Matthew DeWitt of Laurel

3rd Place - Michael Golden of Hamilton

4th Place - Ryan Stewart of Havre

5th Place - Mateo Quinones of Polson

6th Place - Austin Nelson of Columbia Falls

1st Place Match

Jake Bibler (Frenchtown) 21-0, Fr. over Matthew DeWitt (Laurel) 44-6, Fr. (Dec 7-6).

3rd Place Match

Michael Golden (Hamilton) 22-5, So. over Ryan Stewart (Havre) 34-9, . (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Mateo Quinones (Polson) 13-6, Jr. over Austin Nelson (Columbia Falls) 10-6, Jr. (Dec 8-4).



A - 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - John Mears of Belgrade

2nd Place - Lane Paulson of Havre

3rd Place - Keagan Campbell of Laurel

4th Place - Dante Venema of Corvallis/Darby

5th Place - Winfield West of Columbia Falls

6th Place - Tanner Mannin of Fergus (Lewistown)

1st Place Match

John Mears (Belgrade) 38-5, Fr. over Lane Paulson (Havre) 36-13, . (Fall 5:24).

3rd Place Match

Keagan Campbell (Laurel) 48-9, Fr. over Dante Venema (Corvallis/Darby) 22-6, So. (Dec 7-0).

5th Place Match

Winfield West (Columbia Falls) 14-4, Sr. over Tanner Mannin (Fergus (Lewistown)) 18-25, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0)).



A - 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Martin Wilkie of Havre

2nd Place - Clay Fisher of Butte Central

3rd Place - Bridger Wenzel of Polson

4th Place - Bridger Williams of Hamilton

5th Place - Ayden Role of Columbia Falls

6th Place - Sean Comstock of Billings Central

1st Place Match

Martin Wilkie (Havre) 43-1, . over Clay Fisher (Butte Central) 11-2, So. (Fall 2:48).

3rd Place Match

Bridger Wenzel (Polson) 8-5, So. over Bridger Williams (Hamilton) 24-9, Fr. (MD 14-1).

5th Place Match

Ayden Role (Columbia Falls) 14-5, So. over Sean Comstock (Billings Central) 27-13, So. (Dec 3-1).



A - 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Gurr of Frenchtown

2nd Place - Caleb Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Connor Harris of Havre

4th Place - Travis Kinn of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

5th Place - Kwin Stoddard of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges

6th Place - Hunter Peterson of Columbia Falls

1st Place Match

Riley Gurr (Frenchtown) 18-0, Jr. over Caleb Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) 28-6, Jr. (MD 12-0).

3rd Place Match

Connor Harris (Havre) 30-20, . over Travis Kinn (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 37-10, Sr. (Dec 7-4).

5th Place Match

Kwin Stoddard (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-4, Sr. over Hunter Peterson (Columbia Falls) 12-6, Sr. (Fall 2:41).



A - 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sawyer Degen of Belgrade

2nd Place - Parker Adler of Polson

3rd Place - Ben Stortz of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

4th Place - Jace Winter of Sidney

5th Place - Cooper Hoffman of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges

6th Place - Cade Livoti of Frenchtown

1st Place Match

Sawyer Degen (Belgrade) 38-0, Sr. over Parker Adler (Polson) 13-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

3rd Place Match

Ben Stortz (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 34-11, Jr. over Jace Winter (Sidney) 42-16, So. (Dec 5-4).

5th Place Match

Cooper Hoffman (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-6, Fr. over Cade Livoti (Frenchtown) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 6-3).



A - 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Parker Filius of Havre

2nd Place - Ben Windauer of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Bryce Roan of Hardin

4th Place - Cameron Brown of Polson

5th Place - Jace Johnson of Sidney

6th Place - Brandon Held of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

1st Place Match

Parker Filius (Havre) 40-0, . over Ben Windauer (Columbia Falls) 15-1, Jr. (Fall 1:24).

3rd Place Match

Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6, Jr. over Cameron Brown (Polson) 7-3, Jr. (Fall 4:52).

5th Place Match

Jace Johnson (Sidney) 32-19, Jr. over Brandon Held (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 33-14, Jr. (Dec 6-4).



A - 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brent Tezak of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges

2nd Place - Brenden Roan of Hardin

3rd Place - Mason Dionne of Havre

4th Place - Calvin Racine of Browning

5th Place - Brandt Ackerman of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

6th Place - Avery Gurney of Sidney

1st Place Match

Brent Tezak (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-0, Jr. over Brenden Roan (Hardin) 20-7, Jr. (SV-1 6-4).

3rd Place Match

Mason Dionne (Havre) 31-19, . over Calvin Racine (Browning) 21-15, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Brandt Ackerman (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 26-19, Sr. over Avery Gurney (Sidney) 27-21, Jr. (Fall 0:26).



A - 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dane Flammond of Havre

2nd Place - Hunter Fritsch of Polson

3rd Place - Tyler Clapp of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

4th Place - Alex Wickens of Fergus (Lewistown)

5th Place - Kye McCollaum of Corvallis/Darby

6th Place - Colton McPhee of Columbia Falls

1st Place Match

Dane Flammond (Havre) 38-6, . over Hunter Fritsch (Polson) 10-1, So. (TF-1.5 2:31 (15-0)).

3rd Place Match

Tyler Clapp (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 33-8, Jr. over Alex Wickens (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-10, Jr. (SV-1 6-1).

5th Place Match

Kye McCollaum (Corvallis/Darby) 19-8, Sr. over Colton McPhee (Columbia Falls) 12-6, So. (Dec 9-5).



A - 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Patrick Griffin of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges

2nd Place - Ben Crews of Stevensville

3rd Place - Nelson Crisafulli of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

4th Place - Justin Zier of Hardin

5th Place - Storm Kemppainen of Columbia Falls

6th Place - Wyatt Blythe of Fergus (Lewistown)

1st Place Match

Patrick Griffin (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 15-1, Sr. over Ben Crews (Stevensville) 13-5, Sr. (Fall 3:36).

3rd Place Match

Nelson Crisafulli (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 35-11, Fr. over Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:19 (16-0)).

5th Place Match

Storm Kemppainen (Columbia Falls) 11-4, Sr. over Wyatt Blythe (Fergus (Lewistown)) 32-9, Jr. (Fall 3:28).



A - 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Manny Rivera of Hamilton

2nd Place - Shane Gibson of Park (Livingston)

3rd Place - Jerry Cassidy of Stevensville

4th Place - Jemal Williams of Belgrade

5th Place - Sawyer Thogerson of Sidney

6th Place - Jakob Freeman of Columbia Falls

1st Place Match

Manny Rivera (Hamilton) 26-6, Sr. over Shane Gibson (Park (Livingston)) 30-11, So. (Dec 6-4).

3rd Place Match

Jerry Cassidy (Stevensville) 15-3, Sr. over Jemal Williams (Belgrade) 13-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Sawyer Thogerson (Sidney) 35-22, Jr. over Jakob Freeman (Columbia Falls) 12-5, So. (Fall 0:40).



A - 205 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jase Stokes of Havre

2nd Place - Travis Catina of Whitefish

3rd Place - Justin Hinson of Hamilton

4th Place - Tyler Laverty of Park (Livingston)

5th Place - Will Caprata of Hardin

6th Place - Brady Boyce of Fergus (Lewistown)

1st Place Match

Jase Stokes (Havre) 38-1, . over Travis Catina (Whitefish) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 1:57).

3rd Place Match

Justin Hinson (Hamilton) 20-3, Sr. over Tyler Laverty (Park (Livingston)) 36-11, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

5th Place Match

Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18, Jr. over Brady Boyce (Fergus (Lewistown)) 35-19, Jr. (Fall 2:44).



A - 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garret Hunt of Corvallis/Darby

2nd Place - Wacey Zuback of Browning

3rd Place - Grant Scalpcane of Hardin

4th Place - Kyler Koski of Columbia Falls

5th Place - Jared Sienkowski of Havre

6th Place - Eli Marley of Dawson Co. (Glendive)

1st Place Match

Garret Hunt (Corvallis/Darby) 20-1, Sr. over Wacey Zuback (Browning) 13-10, So. (Fall 0:00).

3rd Place Match

Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14, Sr. over Kyler Koski (Columbia Falls) 13-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Jared Sienkowski (Havre) 28-22, . over Eli Marley (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 0:19).



B/C - 103 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Buddy Doolin of Libby/Troy

2nd Place - Clayton Donally of Huntley Project (Worden)

3rd Place - Tanner Cook of Shepherd

4th Place - Zane Walchuk of Ronan

5th Place - Caden Rhine of Ronan

6th Place - Robert Dempsey of St. Ignatius/Charlo

1st Place Match

Buddy Doolin (Libby/Troy) 15-0, So. over Clayton Donally (Huntley Project (Worden)) 36-13, Fr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Cook (Shepherd) 35-2, Fr. over Zane Walchuk (Ronan) 14-11, So. (Dec 8-1).

5th Place Match

Caden Rhine (Ronan) 18-12, Fr. over Robert Dempsey (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 21-17, Fr. (Fall 2:53).



B/C - 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colin Rogers of Anaconda

2nd Place - Lincoln Stormer of Circle

3rd Place - Gabe Hallock of Glasgow

4th Place - Kaleb Frank of Thompson Falls

5th Place - Nathan Schmidt of Lincoln County (Eureka)

6th Place - Dillon Yeadon of Libby/Troy

1st Place Match

Colin Rogers (Anaconda) 36-3, Sr. over Lincoln Stormer (Circle) 37-5, Jr. (Fall 7:45).

3rd Place Match

Gabe Hallock (Glasgow) 32-16, Sr. over Kaleb Frank (Thompson Falls) 35-3, Jr. (Dec 9-6).

5th Place Match

Nathan Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 34-14, Fr. over Dillon Yeadon (Libby/Troy) 15-8, Fr. (MD 13-0).



B/C - 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matt Reyling of Glasgow

2nd Place - Josh Pepos of Cascade

3rd Place - Daniel Uli of Plains/Hot Springs

4th Place - Kahden Bakkila of Lincoln County (Eureka)

5th Place - Owen Brown of Ronan

6th Place - Kolter Schipman of Malta/Whitewater

1st Place Match

Matt Reyling (Glasgow) 36-6, Jr. over Josh Pepos (Cascade) 37-8, Jr. (MD 13-0).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Uli (Plains/Hot Springs) 39-4, Jr. over Kahden Bakkila (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

5th Place Match

Owen Brown (Ronan) 29-6, Fr. over Kolter Schipman (Malta/Whitewater) 28-12, So. (Dec 6-4).



B/C - 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Currier of Colstrip

2nd Place - Nathan Weber of Forsyth

3rd Place - Hunter Peterson of Ronan

4th Place - Hank Dunn of Lincoln County (Eureka)

5th Place - Connor Johnson of Whitehall

6th Place - Jack Dolan of Broadwater (Townsend)

1st Place Match

Jackson Currier (Colstrip) 48-4, So. over Nathan Weber (Forsyth) 45-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Peterson (Ronan) 37-4, Jr. over Hank Dunn (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 40-10, Fr. (Dec 7-4).

5th Place Match

Connor Johnson (Whitehall) 40-10, So. over Jack Dolan (Broadwater (Townsend)) 33-10, Jr. (Fall 2:10).



B/C - 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Cheff of Ronan

2nd Place - Kameron Rauser of Broadwater (Townsend)

3rd Place - Wyatt Brusven of Shelby

4th Place - Quinn Whitmus of Wolf Point

5th Place - Kaden Moore of Malta/Whitewater

6th Place - Hunter Connard of Huntley Project (Worden)

1st Place Match

Noah Cheff (Ronan) 28-9, So. over Kameron Rauser (Broadwater (Townsend)) 35-5, So. (Fall 0:14).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Brusven (Shelby) 38-9, So. over Quinn Whitmus (Wolf Point) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Kaden Moore (Malta/Whitewater) 32-11, Jr. over Hunter Connard (Huntley Project (Worden)) 26-19, Sr. (For.).



B/C - 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clayton Currier of Colstrip

2nd Place - Jonathan Schmidt of Lincoln County (Eureka)

3rd Place - Trey Simanton of Malta/Whitewater

4th Place - Cole Giles of Fairfield/Simms

5th Place - Matthew Middleton of Huntley Project (Worden)

6th Place - Brandon Bisch of Anaconda

1st Place Match

Clayton Currier (Colstrip) 51-2, Sr. over Jonathan Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 31-3, Jr. (MD 13-3).

3rd Place Match

Trey Simanton (Malta/Whitewater) 45-3, Jr. over Cole Giles (Fairfield/Simms) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Matthew Middleton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 38-17, Jr. over Brandon Bisch (Anaconda) 38-11, Sr. (MD 16-3).



B/C - 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Weber of Forsyth

2nd Place - Keegan Kary of Baker

3rd Place - Tate Niederegger of Chinook

4th Place - Ty Bradley of Colstrip

5th Place - Trey Taylor of Circle

6th Place - Luke Lile of Plains/Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Michael Weber (Forsyth) 54-2, So. over Keegan Kary (Baker) 23-4, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Tate Niederegger (Chinook) 38-4, Sr. over Ty Bradley (Colstrip) 45-13, So. (Dec 8-3).

5th Place Match

Trey Taylor (Circle) 31-12, So. over Luke Lile (Plains/Hot Springs) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 4:23).



B/C - 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - James Detienne of Plains/Hot Springs

2nd Place - Cannan Smith of Lincoln County (Eureka)

3rd Place - Dawson Peterman of Fairfield/Simms

4th Place - Nakoda Siegel of Colstrip

5th Place - Keaton Anderson of Cut Bank

6th Place - Cory Kistler of Huntley Project (Worden)

1st Place Match

James Detienne (Plains/Hot Springs) 38-3, Sr. over Cannan Smith (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 37-3, Sr. (SV-1 9-7).

3rd Place Match

Dawson Peterman (Fairfield/Simms) 33-3, Sr. over Nakoda Siegel (Colstrip) 43-11, So. (Dec 7-1).

5th Place Match

Keaton Anderson (Cut Bank) 21-7, Sr. over Cory Kistler (Huntley Project (Worden)) 49-3, Sr. (Dec 10-6).



B/C - 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taner Stone of Choteau

2nd Place - Kane Lawson of Plains/Hot Springs

3rd Place - Dalton Herbst of Baker

4th Place - Spencer Dougherty of Shepherd

5th Place - Tyler Houle of Ronan

6th Place - Isaiah Wohlfeil of Huntley Project (Worden)

1st Place Match

Taner Stone (Choteau) 45-0, Sr. over Kane Lawson (Plains/Hot Springs) 39-3, Sr. (MD 12-0).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Herbst (Baker) 26-10, Jr. over Spencer Dougherty (Shepherd) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Tyler Houle (Ronan) 24-9, Sr. over Isaiah Wohlfeil (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-17, Sr. (MD 9-0).



B/C - 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ben Rauscher of Conrad

2nd Place - Jase Sorenson of Thompson Falls

3rd Place - Matt Farrier of Bigfork

4th Place - Colby Hammack of Lincoln County (Eureka)

5th Place - Dylan Parrish of Libby/Troy

6th Place - Sonny Cochran of Shepherd

1st Place Match

Ben Rauscher (Conrad) 42-6, Sr. over Jase Sorenson (Thompson Falls) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Matt Farrier (Bigfork) 21-6, . over Colby Hammack (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 38-11, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Dylan Parrish (Libby/Troy) 8-9, Sr. over Sonny Cochran (Shepherd) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 4-0).



B/C - 182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Graves of Lincoln County (Eureka)

2nd Place - Tony Kaiser of Glasgow

3rd Place - Gus Bosley of St. Ignatius/Charlo

4th Place - Kai Dole of Huntley Project (Worden)

5th Place - Paul Wang of Baker

6th Place - Austyn Sherwood of Lincoln County (Eureka)

1st Place Match

Garrett Graves (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 39-0, Jr. over Tony Kaiser (Glasgow) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 13-9).

3rd Place Match

Gus Bosley (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 31-5, Jr. over Kai Dole (Huntley Project (Worden)) 32-6, Sr. (Fall 2:03).

5th Place Match

Paul Wang (Baker) 38-11, Sr. over Austyn Sherwood (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 26-9, Sr. (MD 10-2).



B/C - 205 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blake Johnston of Colstrip

2nd Place - Joe Fehr of Lincoln County (Eureka)

3rd Place - Hunter Mycke of Conrad

4th Place - Harley Yoder of Powder River Co. (Broadus)

5th Place - Dustin Stepper of Columbus/Absarokee

6th Place - Clancy Gout of Libby/Troy

1st Place Match

Blake Johnston (Colstrip) 43-5, Sr. over Joe Fehr (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 38-4, Sr. (Dec 11-5).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Mycke (Conrad) 47-3, Sr. over Harley Yoder (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 36-11, Sr. (Fall 1:45).

5th Place Match

Dustin Stepper (Columbus/Absarokee) 23-10, Sr. over Clancy Gout (Libby/Troy) 8-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1).



B/C - 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Merlin Whitedirt of Colstrip

2nd Place - Kaelan Yanak of Lincoln County (Eureka)

3rd Place - Justin Pfeifer of Cut Bank

4th Place - Glen Ferguson of Cascade

5th Place - O`Shon Oldmouse of Colstrip

6th Place - Bradley Vanderbush of Conrad

1st Place Match

Merlin Whitedirt (Colstrip) 50-3, Jr. over Kaelan Yanak (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 4:21).

3rd Place Match

Justin Pfeifer (Cut Bank) 43-1, Sr. over Glen Ferguson (Cascade) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

5th Place Match

O`Shon Oldmouse (Colstrip) 33-17, Sr. over Bradley Vanderbush (Conrad) 31-16, Sr. (Fall 1:56).

