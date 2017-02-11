Thousands of fans cheering on wrestlers at Rimrock Auto Arena

The competition continues at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

Cheers have filled Rimrock Auto Arena all weekend so far. With the thousands of fans cheering on their school's wrestling teams, it's sure made for a fun atmosphere here at the arena.

Brandon Queer is one of the thousands of voices being heard in the crowd of cheers.

The wrestle-dad is supporting his son, Will Queer and all of Butte High School. He says it's not so much of the sacrifices his family has made for his son to get to this point.

"Sacrifices he makes, it's just a grind. I mean, it's a lot of hard work and a lot of time. I'm proud of him," he said.

Queer says Butte has a great coaching staff, the fans are amazing and the kids are really coming along.

He's no stranger to hitting the mats, Queer says it's been since the 90's but coming back to Billings for the state tournament brings him nostalgia.

"I love coming here every year it sends chills up my spine to walk in here and be a part of it again. I don't know, it'd be nice to have it in your hometown once in awhile," he added.

Queer says his son will went out last night, but he's here today continuing to support the rest of Butte's wrestlers.