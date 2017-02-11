Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 2/10

Baker 54, Wibaux 38



Billings Skyview 91, Hardin 40



Butte Central 48, Corvallis 27



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Fort Benton 65



Chinook 37, North Star 20



Choteau 82, Conrad 45



Columbus 56, Red Lodge 37



Darby 65, Clark Fork 54



Deer Lodge 70, Three Forks 62



Drummond 54, Lima 31



Fairfield 82, Rocky Boy 53



Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 38



Harlowton 84, Fromberg 43



Helena 66, Kalispell Flathead 51



Hot Springs 75, St. Regis 55



Huntley Project 53, Colstrip 40



Jordan 52, Winnett-Grass Range 36



Kalispell Glacier 55, Helena Capital 40



Laurel 52, Glendive 21



Livingston 82, Browning 65



Lodge Grass 65, Lame Deer 51



Lone Peak 77, West Yellowstone 61



Lustre Christian 51, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 49



Manhattan 55, Big Timber 40



Manhattan Christian 95, Gardiner 46



Melstone 58, Broadus 19



Miles City 81, St. Labre 60



Mon-Dak 52, Circle 40



Northern Cheyenne 67, Custer-Hysham 55



Park City 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 47



Richey-Lambert 43, Plentywood 42



Ronan 74, Troy 48



Scobey 59, Nashua 19



Seeley-Swan 84, Victor 36



Shelby 71, Harlem 28



Shields Valley 45, White Sulphur Springs 41, OT



Sidney 42, Billings Central 40



Sunburst 58, Power 41



Twin Bridges 49, Phillipsburg 22



Whitehall 54, Townsend 46



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 48, Roberts 24



Arlee 47, Charlo 24



Bainville 54, Culbertson 42



Belt 73, Geraldine/Highwood 16



Big Timber 65, Manhattan 52



Billings Central 43, Sidney 28



Butte Central 62, Corvallis 47



Cascade 50, Valier 24



Clark Fork 58, Darby 35



Colstrip 62, Huntley Project 40



Drummond 56, Lima 27



Fairfield 74, Rocky Boy 43



Fairview 52, Brockton 29



Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 29



Frenchtown 45, Florence 29



Glasgow 52, Wolf Point 49



Great Falls Russell 56, Great Falls 31



Hardin 86, Billings Skyview 60



Harlowton 58, Fromberg 26



Helena 72, Kalispell Flathead 57



Helena Capital 49, Kalispell Glacier 40



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 46, Centerville 44



Laurel 62, Glendive 42



Livingston 47, Browning 38



Lone Peak 64, West Yellowstone 29



Manhattan Christian 53, Gardiner 24



Melstone 50, Broadus 30



Miles City 62, St. Labre 54



Mon-Dak 56, Circle 17



North Star 57, Chinook 48



Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 24



Plains 59, Two Eagle River 10



Plentywood 50, Richey-Lambert 23



Power 44, Sunburst 31



Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 38, Lustre Christian 37



Scobey 54, Nashua 22



Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 27



Shelby 51, Harlem 38



St. Regis 58, Hot Springs 32



Three Forks 51, Deer Lodge 43



Townsend 52, Whitehall 35



Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 29



Wibaux 52, Baker 51



Winnett-Grass Range 67, Jordan 41

