Boys & Girls Club aims to make futures great

The Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County staff say they try to help young people build a great future, and one way they do it is through the GREAT FUTURES program.

Ace Hardware donated paint and manpower to help the club repaint a portion of the Bair Family Clubhouse Teen Center.

Among the volunteers working is this year's 2017 youth of the year, Jase Zarzoza. Jase says helping give back to the boys and girls club is an honor – because they've done so much for him.