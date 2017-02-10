Parents say dedication is a main factor for wrestlers

Dedication is a big part of the families of each wrestler. One mother said she came all the way from Lincoln County High School in Eureka.

Heather Dunn said the school brought 13 wrestlers today and they're hoping to take home a championship title.

But this tournament is a little more nerve-wracking than other years for her.

Heather says this year, she has two sons competing; senior James Dunn and freshman Hank Dunn.

She says preparing for an event like this one takes a lot of hard work, preparation, but most of all dedication.