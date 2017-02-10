House committee OKs bill increasing penalty for hurting pets - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

House committee OKs bill increasing penalty for hurting pets

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A bill that would increase penalties for anyone who injures someone else's animal while it is on the owner's property is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.
    
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2kXaPVX) that the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously passed the bill, which would make maliciously injuring or destroying someone else's animal a felony as long as the animal is somewhere it is allowed to be, like the owner's property or a 4-H fair.
    
Previously, injuring someone else's animal was only a misdemeanor, but Senate File 115 looks to make it so violations of the law could send someone away for up to two years in prison.
    
It is already a felony if someone intentionally tortures or kills an animal.
    
___
    
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

