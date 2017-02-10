House committee OKs bill increasing penalty for hurting pets

Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.
North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...
Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
Police in Wyoming arrested a 58-year-old school bus driver at a bus stop after receiving reports that the bus was being driven recklessly, running stop signs, speeding and leaving the road.
Visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming spent more than $31 million in communities near the park last year.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
