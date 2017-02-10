Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car

By Associated Press

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (AP) - Dramatic video of a tractor-trailer blowing over onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol car shows just how crazy windy it can get out on the high plains.
    
Gusts up to 90 mph were recorded around the time the truck toppled Tuesday while headed down Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.

A camera in another patrol car caught the crash: Wind nudges over the trailer, then the rig. The trailer falls onto a parked patrol car. The skidding truck barely misses the car filming.

Patrol Lt. David Wagener says the truck driver and a passenger weren't hurt. Troopers on the scene were away from the crash zone, helping other motorists.
    
He says the highway was closed to lightweight, high-profile vehicles because of the wind and the driver was cited.

