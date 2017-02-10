Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car

One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Sunday marked Mother's Day and Mother Nature gifted us all with plenty of sunshine to enjoy the day with the wonderful women who helped raise us.
According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics. ..
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.
North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...
Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
Police in Wyoming arrested a 58-year-old school bus driver at a bus stop after receiving reports that the bus was being driven recklessly, running stop signs, speeding and leaving the road.
Visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming spent more than $31 million in communities near the park last year.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
