Warm up causing flooding issues in Montana and Wyoming

This warm up is causing the snow to melt away fast. But while it may be exciting to see streets and sidewalks again, the fast melting snow is causing some flooding issues all across our area.

And because of the rain, higher temps and wind, Sleeping Giant Ski Area near Cody was closed today.

On Sleeping Giants website, it says rain and snow sports don't mix because of safety reasons. They will let everyone know when conditions improve so they can reopen, they signed out saying sincerely your fellow bummed skiers and boarders at SG.

Sleeping Giant isn't the only place experiencing issues with the warm up.

According to National Weather Service Billings, another warm day is causing more melting. End result, mini ponds all over the place and the potential for flooding.

Liz Day, owner of Doggy Day in Big Timber says there's puddles, overflowed ditches and gutters having trouble filtering water everywhere.

"It looked like a lake outside of our front door. There was about an inch of water up against the building, not quite to leak into the front door," she said.

In Musselshell County, the Sheriff's Office is advising everyone to be vigilant over the next couple of days.

The cold weather has created a thick later of ice on the river, but this warm up is causing a lot of melting, and the river's flow rate is expected to increase. The risk of ice jams can cause rapid and unexpected flooding.