Rocky Men Upset Carroll, Women Fall to Saints

The Carroll College women's basketball outscored Rocky Mountain by 23-13 in the fourth quarter and the Saints earned a 62-54 win over the Battlin' Bears Thursday night at the Fortin Center in Billings.



The Saints controlled the first quarter and built a 17-9 lead but the second quarter was all Rocky Mountain. The Bears outscored the Saints 13-6 to cut the Carroll lead to 23-22 at the half.



Carroll started the second half with back-to-back three-pointers to take a 29-22 lead but Rocky answered with three-straight three-pointers to tie the game at 31 with 6:28 left in the quarter. After trading baskets, the Bears took a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter.



The two teams traded leads for much of the fourth. With 3:14 left in the game, Rocky went up 54-51 on a pair of free throws from Jayde LeFevre. From that point on, the Bears didn't score the rest of the game.



Carroll took the lead on a bucket from Cassidy Hashley with 2:06 left. The Saints closed the game by going 5-6 from the free throw line and cruised to the 62-54 win. Carroll won all three matchups over Rocky on the season.



The Saints were 20-49 (40.82 percent) from the field and 11-27 (40.74 percent) from the three-point line. Baylee Watson led the Saints with 14 points on 4-6 shooting. Hannah Dean notched 11 points and Cassidy Hashley had nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.



Rocky was 20-51 (39.22 percent) from the field and 7-15 (46.67 percent) from the three-point line. LeFevre led Rocky with 12 points and Hailee Farstveet added 11.



The Saints dominated the boards, outrebounding Rocky 38-21.



Carroll is now .500 in Frontier Conference play at 7-7 and 17-9 overall. Carroll hosts the University of Great Falls next Friday and MSU-Northern Saturday in the final home games of the regular season. Head coach Rachelle Sayers is excited for her team to have an extra few days between games next weekend.



"I'm really proud of the kids. Not only was it a short week, with four games in seven days, it was a huge bounce-back game for us," Sayers said. "We were pretty down after the Montana Western loss, but these girls are resilient. Baylee Watson had a great game on both ends of the basketball floor. I'm just really proud of this team. I'm excited for them to get a much-needed weekend off and then back to work!"



The Saints are in fourth place in the Frontier with four games to play. They can finish as high as second place and as low as sixth.