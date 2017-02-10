Burnt food evacuates Howard Johnson Inn

Those staying at Howard Johnson Inn were evacuated this evening following reports of smoke in the building.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the hotel on Mullowney Lane just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said firefighters then entered the building, going room to room seeking the source of the smoke. After an extensive search, Johnson said the source of the smoke and smell was burnt food left in a pot in one sink within one room.

Johnson said there were no injuries Thursday as a result of the incident.