Burnt food evacuates Howard Johnson Inn - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Burnt food evacuates Howard Johnson Inn

Posted: Updated:

Those staying at Howard Johnson Inn were evacuated this evening following reports of smoke in the building.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the hotel on Mullowney Lane just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said firefighters then entered the building, going room to room seeking the source of the smoke. After an extensive search, Johnson said the source of the smoke and smell was burnt food left in a pot in one sink within one room.

Johnson said there were no injuries Thursday as a result of the incident.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Montana businesses built by women

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-05-14 04:32:31 GMT

    According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses. 

    According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses. 

  • Microburst winds destroy local family's barn, injure horses

    Microburst winds destroy local family's barn, injure horses

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:04:24 GMT

    Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family. 

    Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family. 

  • In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:57:46 GMT

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana businesses built by women

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-05-14 04:32:31 GMT

    According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses. 

    According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses. 

  • Motorcyclist dies in West End crash

    Motorcyclist dies in West End crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:17:51 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.

    Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.

  • In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:57:46 GMT

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

  • Microburst winds destroy local family's barn, injure horses

    Microburst winds destroy local family's barn, injure horses

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:04:24 GMT

    Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family. 

    Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Jaymee Sire Loses Job After Cuts at ESPN - Former Great Falls Sports Reporter

    Jaymee Sire Loses Job After Cuts at ESPN - Former Great Falls Sports Reporter

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:56:04 GMT

    Former Great Falls television sports reporter and Great Falls high school alum, Jaymee, Sire, is one of the on-air personalities that was laid off from ESPN on Wednesday.

    Former Great Falls television sports reporter and Great Falls high school alum, Jaymee, Sire, is one of the on-air personalities that was laid off from ESPN on Wednesday.

  • Steven Nelson found deceased

    Steven Nelson found deceased

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:02:38 GMT

    According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.

    According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.

  • Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

    Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:03:05 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.