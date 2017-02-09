Man accused of trying to rob bar charged in court

A man accused of trying to rob a Billings bar Wednesday night was charged in court Thursday.



Leon Harlson, 26, is charged with robbery with weapons enhancement, assault and obstructing a peace officer. Billings police were called to an armed robbery at Bucks Bar just before 10:00 p.m. Police say Harlson entered through the back door of the bar and walked behind the bar. He then pointed a handgun in the face of an employee and demanded money.

Police say the employee was able to gain control of both the suspect and his weapon. Sergeant Harley Cagle says officers arrived on scene to find the suspect being detained by bar employees and patrons.