Sen. Daines silences Sen. Warren in debate

Tuesday night, Senator Steve Daines chaired a debate about attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

In the debate, Daines stopped Senator Elizabeth Warren mid-sentence and asked her to "take her seat."

This incident has gained national attention.

Wednesday, protests of Daines treatment toward warren were taking place outside of Daines' offices from Missoula to Billings. So many people, the building Daines' office is located put a note on the door saying "All visitors to granite tower must have an appointment in order to enter the building."

Political analyst Lee Banville said although some may be upset about the incident, he does not believe this will change his trajectory when it comes to whether Montanans will support his re-election in a few years...but it does show how he's becoming more outspoken in his conservative policies.

Banville said this could be beneficial for Warren.

"So even before this moment, that's gotten a lot of attention from both social media, and the media in general, Senator Warren was already seen as a sort of rock star among liberal democrats, within the party, and just nationwide," Banville said. "A lot of people who liked Bernie Sanders, very much like Elizabeth Warren. And they like her more today than they did a couple of days ago. And so this is going to do nothing more than bolster talk of her as a potential candidate in 2020."

Banville said regardless of whether you agree or disagree with how the incident was handled, this is probably one of the more high profile moments we've seen from Daines.