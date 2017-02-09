Prep begins for All Class State Wrestling Championship

Around 700 athletes will be competing Friday and Saturday at this year's all class state wrestling tournament.

Mark Wahl, the School District 2 athletic director said planning for this event started in October.

He said it takes a lot of work and volunteers to bring everything together. The volunteers spent the day at MetraPark's auto arena laying out 12 mats and prepping the arena for both athletes and fans.

Wahl said this is one of the largest sporting event in Billings each year.

According to the MetraPark website, this is one of the Montana High School Association's most popular events and it breaks gate records every year.

Wahl said this is great for the community as well as the athletes.

"It brings a ton of people to our community and we're just really excited to host them every year," Wahl said. "Our kids, especially our wrestling teams and coaches put in a lot of time and it's really neat to end the year with this event."