Montana legislator asserts voter fraud in pushing ID law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislator seeking to toughen the state's voter ID law is alleging that voter fraud is occurring at polling places across the state.



But Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell offered no specific proof of his assertions during a legislative committee hearing on Thursday. The committee is considering his bill to require voters to present photo identification on Election Day.



President Donald Trump has vowed to probe what he alleges was massive voter fraud during the November elections. He claims millions of people voted illegally, although experts are doubtful.



Skees says just because state government officials say there is no voter fraud doesn't make it true.



Opponents argue that requiring photo IDs, such as a driver's license, would be a barrier to voting.

