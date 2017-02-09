Montana legislator asserts voter fraud in pushing ID law

Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race: Bill Cole and Randy Hafer.
Billings residents already are filing for the Billings municipal election.
Still have questions about SD2's levies? Join us Friday for a Facebook Live chat with SD2 representatives.
Billings government will see some major changes in the upcoming year.
If you're interested in running for a seat on the Billings City Council, you can file for office starting later this week.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to campaign on behalf of Rob Quist as he seeks Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House in a special election next month.
According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics. ..
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.
North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings. On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets.
Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on. Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...
Aquatic Death and Homicidal Drowning is the newest course that the Sheriff's Office is hosting.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.
People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
May brings farmers markets back outdoors in major cities across the country, and more and more families participating in this 'farm to fork' economy.
Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.
It's the first weekend in May, which means that it is Free Comic Book day across the nation.
