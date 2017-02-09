Tips for High School Seniors to pass the ACT test to get college and scholarships offers

Every high school junior in Montana is required to take the ACT test in April.

In just over three weeks Tyler Gurchiek has raised his act scores, from getting one on one help and doing sample tests at Billings Sylvan Tutoring Center.

Gurchiek is trying to get into the air force academy. He's being recruited for his skills on the track team, but high act scores could keep him from getting into the elite program. He scored 21 on his last test-but must get a 23 to be accepted. With help from a tutor, Gurchiek got a 29 on his last practice test.

"Me and Judy have been meeting about twice a week for the past few weeks and just with that she has given me a bunch of practice tests, just small sections of it to do, and just last Saturday I took my first full act practice test since my last one and my score went up by eight points," Gurchiek said.

Students can take practice tests at various tutoring centers across the state or their local high school.