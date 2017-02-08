Old Man Winter continues to bring challenges for roads, plows

For the second time in a week, U.S. Highway 212 from Joliet to Red Lodge is shut down for several hours due to weather conditions. And Old Man Winter isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

As KULR-8 has reported before, there's so much snow, the city of Billings isn't sure where to put it all. The same goes for our neighbors in Laurel, which is smaller than the Magic City.

Laurel maintenance worker, Justin Baker, says everyone wants their roads and side streets cleared, but there's nowhere to put that snow.

Baker says the city is trying to find funds to put it somewhere because the places they're currently putting the mounds of snow are getting full. Every morning, crews plow around government offices, main intersections, then residential areas if there's time.

"We've been working between 8 and 9 hours straight we try to stay off the roads as much as we can especially during rush hour and everything else to get the traffic time but basically it's nonstop thru 8 hours a day 9 hours a day," he said.

Baker says they don't do any plowing at night because it's a safety hazard.