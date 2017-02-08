Taste of Pondera hopes to help medical center with upgrades

This Saturday amateur and professional chefs from across Pondera County are whipping up their most delicious dishes to raise money for the Pondera HealthCare Foundation.

The organization was founded three years ago, in part to assist the Pondera Medical Center financially.

Bard members say the hospital's biggest challenge is finances. It's getting harder to purchase everything the hospital needs.

They say some important equipment like lab equipment is outdated and in desperate need of an upgrade, since the hospital serves a predominantly rural population located at least an hour away from Great Falls.

"It's important, a lot of folks can't travel, so we need to have this facility here," said Don McClain. "I'm getting to the age, I'm looking at one of those new beds in the nursing home."

He's referring to the 13 new beds the foundation purchased for the extended care center last year, all with money raised from Taste of Pondera. Residents say the old beds functioned but were decades old and getting uncomfortable.

Down the hall in the medical center's laboratory, lab manager Barbara Meuli says some of her equipment is also getting too old. She's hopeful proceeds from Taste of Pondera will help the center purchase a new plasma freezer and blood bank fridge.

The current freezer is around 40 years old - so old, they have to routinely break off ice buildup in the machine. The blood bank fridge is 30 years old. If it breaks, the parts to fix it no longer exist.

Meuli says upgrades are necessary to ensure the center can perform life saving procedures, especially in a rural agricultural town right off the interstate, where accidents requiring things like blood transfusions are more likely to occur.

"Sometimes Mercy Flight can't fly people out, because of the weather," said Meuli. "Sometimes our ambulances can't get down the road, like the past couple Of days, it was marginal traveling. And so we have to have the ability to take care of people that are right here in Conrad."

Foundation board members say the hospital also hopes to get a new Hoyer lift to help extended care patients get around safer.

They're not sure exactly how much all of the new equipment will cost, but they hope to raise around $25,000 this weekend.

Taste of Pondera, a "Culinary Cuisine Contest"

Where: Pondera Shooting Sports Facility

When: Saturday, Feb. 11th, 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Independence Bank or Columbia Grain.