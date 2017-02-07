Senate OK's Bill Against Random Roadblocks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A bill taking aim at random roadblocks is a step closer to the governor's desk, after the Montana Senate gave preliminary approval to legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Daniel Zolnikov of Billings.



House Bill 146 would require local law enforcement to give at least 48 hours public notice, including notice to news media, before setting up temporary road blocks. The notice would not apply in cases of imminent danger or active emergencies. The bill would also set other requirements, including a written plan.



Zolnikov says: "This isn't a state where we say, 'gotcha.'"



The bill has already passed the House and won preliminary Senate approval, 48-2 on Tuesday. A final vote is pending.

