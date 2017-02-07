KULR-8 is expanding our team. We are looking for an entry-level full-time Administrative & Sales Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical duties. If you have good computer skills and want to be part of a winning team KULR is a great place to start your career.
Apply by email to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.