Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Army has notified Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.
    
The Justice Department filed court documents Tuesday including letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday.
    
The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.
    
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe worries a pipeline leak could pollute drinking water. It's promised to continue legal challenges.
    
Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!

    Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:03:06 GMT

    It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.  

    It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.  

  • A look back in local history: Vintage Tri-Cities

    A look back in local history: Vintage Tri-Cities

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:35:51 GMT
    Sorenson snagged this photo from an old Kennewick H.S. yearbook.Sorenson snagged this photo from an old Kennewick H.S. yearbook.

    Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online. 

    Vintage Tri-Cities is a Facebook and Instagram page that has gained quite the following in just six months of being online. 

  • WSU launches investigation into racist video

    WSU launches investigation into racist video

    Friday, May 5 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:31:41 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon.  The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU.  "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.

    PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon.  The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU.  "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.

    •   