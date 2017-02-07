House endorses bill to stop dumping mentally ill patients

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House has given initial approval to a bill to stop the state releasing mentally ill patients from the Montana State Hospital into the streets or to homeless shelters.



Democratic Rep. Ellie Hill Smith of Missoula said Tuesday that hospital officials dump homeless patients into communities with only their hospital gowns and seven days' medication.



Ninety-five people have been discharged from the hospital without a place to live over the past two years. Smith says the practice is morally reprehensible and contributes to a high percentage of people being readmitted to the hospital.



Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt did not immediately return a call for comment.



Nobody spoke against the bill during Tuesday's debate. The measure was approved 88-12 but must pass a final vote before it goes to the Senate.



___



This story has been updated to correct the vote count to 88-12.

