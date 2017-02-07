Road rage ends with man run over and driver held at gunpoint

Billings police are on the scene of a man run over by a truck at Castle Rock Apartments off of West Wicks Road in the Heights.

Police tell KULR-8 that the incident began as a road rage incident when a driver was cut off near McDonald's.

A chase ended with one man being run over. The driver was held at gunpoint by a third party until police arrived.

Police say the man was run over twice. The person who held the driver at gun point was the passenger in the vehicle chased from McDonald's.

Police tell us the victim has been taken to Billings Clinic for leg and abdominal injuries.