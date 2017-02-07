Glendive, Montana: America's most romantic city?

So you think you know what city in America is the most romantic? What if we told you it was right here in the Treasure State?

Redbox releases their annual findings on the most romantic cities in America and at the top of their list is Glendive!

The company says its findings are based on rentals of romance and romantic comedy movies at Redbox locations.

The company says Glendive, Montana is a newcomer to the list. Other notable cities in the west in the top 20 are Fargo at number 10 and Spokane at 18.

According to the Redbox website, there is only one movie kiosk in Glendive. Apparently, this small town in eastern Montana is just always down for a little Redbox and chill.