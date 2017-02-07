Billings Police searching for suspect in CVS armed robbery

The Billings Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Billings CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the man robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Central Ave. and 6th Street W around 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. Police say the suspect held out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. He was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, 6' tall, around 160 lbs with a shaved head and dark eyebrows. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, a black leather jacket and black pants.

If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department.