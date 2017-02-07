Billings Police searching for suspect in CVS armed robbery - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Police searching for suspect in CVS armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

The Billings Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Billings CVS Pharmacy. 

Police say the man robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Central Ave. and 6th Street W around 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. Police say the suspect held out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. He was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, 6' tall, around 160 lbs with a shaved head and dark eyebrows. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, a black leather jacket and black pants.

If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Beware of ticket scammers

    Beware of ticket scammers

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:42:16 GMT

    Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings. On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets.

    Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings. On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets.

  • Water lines to be replaced along part of 24th St. W. in Billings

    Water lines to be replaced along part of 24th St. W. in Billings

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:09:46 GMT

    UPDATE: Billings City Council members approved the construction bid to Western Municipal Construction, Inc for the water line replacement project along part of 24th St. W. 

    UPDATE: Billings City Council members approved the construction bid to Western Municipal Construction, Inc for the water line replacement project along part of 24th St. W. 

  • Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:00:15 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman trapped in rollover after fleeing hit-and-run

    Woman trapped in rollover after fleeing hit-and-run

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:45:47 GMT
    Crews work to remove one woman trapped in her car after a rollover on Neibauer WednesdayCrews work to remove one woman trapped in her car after a rollover on Neibauer Wednesday

    Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...

    Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...

  • MetraPark: Garth Brooks biggest ticket selling artist in Billings history

    MetraPark: Garth Brooks biggest ticket selling artist in Billings history

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:32:14 GMT

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • Mtn. bikers near-death experience with brown bear

    Mtn. bikers near-death experience with brown bear

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:41:59 GMT

    Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere. 

    Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere. 

  • Blizzard survivor shares story

    Blizzard survivor shares story

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:00:38 GMT

    Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on.  Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...

    Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on.  Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:00:15 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.

  • Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

    Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:03:05 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.