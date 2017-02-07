Your Money: Tax Season Tips

Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...