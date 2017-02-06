Wyoming reporter missing west of Cody - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Wyoming reporter missing west of Cody

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming newspaper reporter is missing and feared dead in an area west of Cody.
    
The Park County Sheriff's Office says Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers was last seen on Tuesday taking pictures from his truck along U.S. Highway 14. A mail carrier later saw his empty pickup at a pullout near the Elk Fork Campground.
    
Sheriff Scott Stewart says officers are looking for any information to help aid their search.
    
A winter storm dumped at least a foot of snow in the area on Wednesday and Thursday, covering up any trace of Mathers' direction of travel.
    
Stewart says they've searched areas where Mathers may have gone to take photos or seek shelter.
    
Stewart says he fears it is no longer a rescue, but a recovery effort.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Yellowstone National Park encourages people to take pledge before visiting

    Yellowstone National Park encourages people to take pledge before visiting

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:08:36 GMT

    People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.

    People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.

  • Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Friday, May 5 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 06:11:03 GMT

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

  • Mummy Cave researched

    Mummy Cave researched

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:58 GMT

    You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...

    You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...

    •   