Wyoming reporter missing west of Cody

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming newspaper reporter is missing and feared dead in an area west of Cody.



The Park County Sheriff's Office says Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers was last seen on Tuesday taking pictures from his truck along U.S. Highway 14. A mail carrier later saw his empty pickup at a pullout near the Elk Fork Campground.



Sheriff Scott Stewart says officers are looking for any information to help aid their search.



A winter storm dumped at least a foot of snow in the area on Wednesday and Thursday, covering up any trace of Mathers' direction of travel.



Stewart says they've searched areas where Mathers may have gone to take photos or seek shelter.



Stewart says he fears it is no longer a rescue, but a recovery effort.

