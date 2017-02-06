Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/6

This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
It was heartbreak for the Montana Grizzly softball team yesterday as they lost in extra innings to Weber State 6-5.
Highlights from the second day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.
With seven years of NCAA Division I basketball experience, Nick Booker has been hired as the associate head coach on the staff of new Eastern Washington University men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans. Booker spent the 2016-17 season at his alma mater, Davidson College, as director of basketball operations. The previous six seasons he was at UC Irvine in California, including the last five as an assistant coach. As a player and coach, he has been...
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...
The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the Cougars
The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of making school history. With only eight regular season games left in the season, Gonzaga has a chance to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for just the third time ever. The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place (15-6) in the West Coast Conference standings, behind second-place Loyola Marymount (16-5) and first-place Brigham Young University (17-4).
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row. The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year.
