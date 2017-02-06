Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/6 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/6

Number 8: Butte's Jeff Queer gets the takedown and win over West's Levi Malcolm for the number one seed in the heavyweight class headed in to the state wrestling tournament.

Number 7: Great Fall's Kellen Rosma steals the pass from Senior and takes it back for the lay in as the Bison get the win.

Number 6: CMR's Daniel Silverstein gets the no look pass to Alex Fraser as the Rustlers get the big win over Senior.

Number 5: Rocky Mountain catches UGF not paying attention on the inbounds play as Craig Wilmore gets the one handed slam for the Battlin' Bears.

Number 4: Rocky Mountain's Riley Bradshaw with the up and under lay in while falling down for part of his game high 30 points as the Bears beat UGF.

Number 3: Senior's Brooks Zimmer leads all of Class AA in blocks for a reason, as he gets the swat for the Broncs versus Great Falls.

Number 2: Tri cities Tucker Walker makes the three pointer while being fouled for a four point play versus Belt.

Number 1: Senior's Slade Cobb grabs the rebound and puts it back in with a dunk to tie it up with Great Falls.

