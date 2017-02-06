Former Senior High student in custody after reports of social media threat

UPDATE: Billings Police sent out a statement, saying the former student is a 16-year-old male. He was found walking near his house and was taken into custody. He's currently being held at Billings Youth Detention Facility and facing counts of intimidation, resisting arrest and obstructing a Peace officer – both of which are misdemeanors.

The following is a media release from Billings Public Schools:

This is a notice that Senior High, Miles Avenue, McKinley and Highland schools were this morning in precautionary lockdowns due to a social media threat. Here is a breakdown of events:

11:46am – Senior High principal Jeff Uhren notified Central Office administration that, via social media, a threat had been made by a former student. The threat indicated that something after noon would be taking place. The building was placed on lockdown.

Senior High staff members were placed by entrances to ensure that students entered safely and no students left the building.

11:56 a.m. – Kristen Wagner, principal at Miles Avenue school, notified Central Office that a staff member had heard a loud noise, causing them to go into lockdown.

The Billings Police Department responded to both schools to help ensure safety.

McKinley and Highland elementary schools went into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.

A robocall was sent to Senior High and Miles Avenue parents notifying them of the lockdown.

At 12:15 p.m., the suspect was apprehended by Billings Police.

At 12:24 p.m. all buildings were cleared and the lockdowns were lifted.

The following statement was sent out to all parents at the schools:

This is a notice that Senior High and Miles Avenue Elementary school are in precautionary lockdowns. All students and staff are safe. No one will be allowed to enter or exit these schools until further notice. You will receive another call when the schools are no longer in lockdown status. Thank you for your cooperation.

Our administrative and teaching staff, in collaboration with the Billings Police Department, have resolved this matter. It is always great when practices and procedures lead us to a responsible and safe conclusion to a potentially difficult situation.