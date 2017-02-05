Pence calls court order 'frustrating'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is calling a federal court order declining to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban "frustrating."



Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that the order from a federal judge in Seattle was wrongly decided, noting that a judge in Boston had earlier come to a different conclusion in initially allowing the ban to stand.



Pence contends that "it's quite clear the president has the ability to decide who has access to this country."



He says the administration intends to "move very quickly" and will use "all legal means to stay that order."



Early Sunday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The court asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.

